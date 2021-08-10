Philanthropist donates $510,000+ to Southside ISD, one of the largest gifts to an SA-area district ever

Kym's Angels spokeswoman Yolanda Valenzuela presents a check for $510,000 to Southside ISD Superintendent Mr. Rolando Ramirez and district board members Mary Silva, center, and Velia Minjarez.

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Independent School District received one of the largest donations ever given to a district in the San Antonio area amid an effort to fight food inequality.

Philanthropist Kym Rapier Verette gave $510,000 - the single-largest donation ever given to Southside ISD - to fund the district’s Kym Rapier Verette Food Pantry and buy other necessities for students, Superintendent Rolando Ramirez said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for Ms. Rapier Verette’s generosity,” he said. “This money will allow us to provide much-needed assistance directly to our students.”

The grant will also be used toward buying school supplies, and a portion will be used for scholarships. The Southside Education Foundation received the funds on behalf of the school district.

Public Information Officer Randy Escamilla told KSAT that Rapier Verette fell “in love” with Southside ISD and has contributed to its schools over the past four years.

Southside ISD Superintendent Mr. Rolando Ramirez, left, poses with Glenn Verette, center, and Kym Rapier Verette, holding a portrait of her late mother, Susan Hall. (Southside ISD)

The food pantry, he says, helps give families fresh food as Southside ISD does not have a major grocery store within its boundaries.

“Getting fresh fruit and vegetables to our families is a huge challenge,” he said.

The district also partners with the San Antonio Food Bank.

The Kym’s Angels Foundation has already donated more than $2 million to the district and also established a medical clinic honoring Rapier Verette’s late mother, Susan Hall.

Kym’s Angels spokeswoman Yolanda Valenzuela said Southside ISD is the only district the group has contributed to.

“The food insecurity for this area is huge,” she said. “They have no grocery stores for miles around them.”

