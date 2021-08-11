Man fatally struck by pickup truck on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

Man fatally struck by pickup truck on South West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a Southwest Side street Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officials said the accident happened near Milvid Avenue and South Zarzamora just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 55-year-old man was crossing South Zarzamora Street with a grocery cart to get to a connivence store.

Officers said a red pickup truck was behind a silver car when the car swerved to avoid hitting the man walking across the street.

The red pickup truck did not see the man and hit him, police said.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

Both drivers stopped to render aid and no charges are expected for the driver who hit the man, police say.

There is no crosswalk along the street and officers said this area is known for these kinds of accidents.

