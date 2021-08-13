Hays, Comal were top two fastest-growing counties in America, according to Census Bureau

The American flag and the state of Texas flag.

Hays and Comal counties saw explosive growth over the past decade, according to the latest findings from the Census Bureau.

The two Central Texas counties were ranked first and second among the top 10 fastest growing counties with at least 100,000 residents.

Comal County’s population, spurred on by growth in New Braunfels, grew 49% since 2010, from a population of 108,472 to a population of 161,501. Hays County’s population surged by 53%, from a population of 157,107 to a population of 241,067.

Four other Texas counties saw similar trends, joining Comal and Hays on the list. Those counties include Rockwall, Fort Bend, Kaufman and Williamson.

Fastest-growing U.S. counties with 100k+ residents, 2010-2020:



1. Hays, TX +53%

2. Comal, TX +49%

3. Osceola, FL +45%

4. Williamson, TX +44%

5. St. Johns, FL +44%

6. Forsyth, GA +43%

7. Kaufman, TX +41%

8. Ft. Bend, TX +41%

9. Sumter, FL +39%

10, Rockwall, TX +38% — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 13, 2021

By comparison, Bexar County’s population grew by 17%, from 1,714,773 in 2010 to 2,009,324 in 2020.

The population growth will be a key factor in redistricting.

Statewide, Texas grew to a population of 29,145,505 in 2020. As a result, the Lone Star State gained two congressional seats. The Texas Legislature will be in charge redrawing the shapes of congressional and state House and Senate seats.

Nationwide, the country grew by 7% to a population of 331,449,281. It was the second slowest rate of growth since the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau. The U.S. also became more diverse over the past decade.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census Map.