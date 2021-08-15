San Antonio family holds back-to-school event in honor of 6-year-old killed by gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family hosted a back-to-school drive Saturday afternoon in honor of their 6-year-old who was killed earlier this year.

Saryah Perez died on the night of Mother’s Day after an altercation broke out that led to shots fired. One of the gunshots killed Saryah.

The drive was held Saturday afternoon at a church on South Hamilton Street.

The family received many donations, with at least 600 different backpacks collected. The event featured a bouncy house for the kids, music, and plenty of snacks.

These items are all things the family said Saryah would have wanted. They said they hope her organization leaves a major impact on the community.

“We are mainly here to make a difference for the children, so the gun violence can stop. So this won’t happen to another family, because it is hurtful... This gives us energy, it gives us spirit, it gives us hope,” said Saryah’s grandmother, Cynthia Alvarez.

Andrew Ray Elizondo is still in the Bexar County Jail, facing a capital murder charge for Saryah’s death. He is facing up to 99 years in prison.

