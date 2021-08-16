Partly Cloudy icon
87º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bexar County judge invalidates Gov. Abbott’s executive order limiting jail releases during pandemic

379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel rules on GA-13 order that limited jail releases

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Courts, Ron Rangel, Greg Abbott, Texas Legislature, Coronavirus, Jail
Judge Ron Rangel (left) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Judge Ron Rangel (left) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that heavily limited jail releases was ruled “wholly unconstitutional” by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel on Monday.

GA-13, which Abbott issued at the start of the pandemic on March 29, 2020, stopped the release of criminal defendants accused or convicted in the past of a violent crime on a no-cost, personal recognizance bond as they wait for their trial date. Abbott’s order also prohibited inmates serving misdemeanor sentences from being released early for good behavior.

Last July, Salazar, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Rangel sent a letter to the governor asking him to reverse the executive order that limits judges’ abilities to release inmates on personal bonds.

Rangel signed that letter in his capacity as the Administrative Judge for Bexar County, which means he sets policies and makes decisions that impact the county court system’s operations. The case was assigned to his court by chance.

Despite the governor reopening bars, restaurants, schools and other businesses in Texas, the executive order provision on jail releases has not yet been lifted.

On June 18, 2021, the Bexar County Public Defender’s Office, along with the Texas Fair Defense Project, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Janie Villeda who was overdue for release due to GA-13. During that hearing, Rangel issued a $1 bond for Villeda and others who were in the same situation.

On Monday, Rangel ruled that the Governor’s order violated the Texas Constitution. Abbott is expected to appeal.

Meanwhile, Abbott and the Texas Attorney General are dealing with another, higher-profile court battle over Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

After losing a local district court case in Bexar County last week, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott on Sunday, temporarily blocking mask mandates implemented by San Antonio and other large Texas cities. That case remains in courts.

Read the ruling below:

Related stories:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email