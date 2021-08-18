IDEA Public Schools opens new West Side campus to students

SAN ANTONIO – Some students in around San Antonio are back in the physical classroom for the first time since March 2020.

And when it comes to classes, families on the West Side might notice a new school — the IDEA Public Schools Amber Creek campus.

The school has an interesting mascot, as they are the “admirals”.

“We are the admirals because we are very proud to honor David Robinson’s service, both of the community and his military service,” Mike Gragert, principal of college prep said.

But the campus is more than just a great basketball court.

“The technology is like new, so it’s cool,” Michaela Dominguez, a student in the sixth grade said.

“We are offering 100% one on one devices. Here our scholars are engaging in a book reading, a book of their choice promoting fluency and comprehension,” Kraystal Bueno-Perez, Amber creek Academy principal said.

Right now, the campus offers Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st and 6th grade with a goal of adding grades each year and a missing of getting kids to college.

Ad

“The IDEA Public Schools mission is college for every scholar, college for every student and we directly teach the scholars the skills that they’re going to need on the first day of college. We teach them that in elementary school, middle school and in high school,” Gragert said.

You can find more info on the school and the campus by clicking here.