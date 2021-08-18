Teenager shot in arm while walking on park trail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teenager was shot while walking in a Northwest Side park late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to a home in the 7500 block of Brian Clark Street, not far from OP Schnabel Park after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the teenager was walking on a trail in OP Schnabel Park when he heard two gunshots and then felt pain in his arm. Police said the teen did not know where the shots came from.

SAPD said the teen jumped a fence and knocked on a back door of a residence to get help. The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said they do not know why the teenager was at the park. A motive for the shooting is not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.