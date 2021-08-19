This video circulating on Twitter is not Kabul airport chaos, but video from Dallas Cowboys game

ARLINGTON, Texas – There has been a lot of media coverage on Afghanistan recently, including videos and photos of Afghans trying to flee Kabul at the city’s airport and many citizens cramming into planes trying to escape the country as the Taliban takes over.

One particular video that’s been circulating on Twitter, however, isn’t from Kabul - it’s from a Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

There was a spike in Google searches over the last 24 hours for “Kabul airport chaos video is actually from Texas” as two Twitter accounts shared the video from the Cowboys game at the AT&T Stadium.

Twitter accounts @Conflict_Zones and @Uajalsingh both shared the video of fans rushing the stadium, falsely claiming the video was from Kabul.

The original video from the AT&T Stadium was shared by reporter Jon Machota in January 2019, when the Cowboys played the Seattle Seahawks.

AT&T Stadium doors have opened for Cowboys vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/UTl68lVNwr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2019

President Joe Biden has recently called the situation in Afghanistan “gut-wrenching” as the Taliban has taken control faster than the administration anticipated but Biden said, “I stand squarely behind my decision.”

Biden has admitted no fault for the chaotic removal of troops and defended his move to leave Afghanistan, a nation the U.S. has tried to safeguard since it toppled the Taliban regime after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the Associated Press reported.

“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghans - Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not? How many more lives - American lives - is it worth,” Biden said Monday. “I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”

Other videos and photos that have been shared from Kabul in recent weeks actually were taken at the airport. One of the most widely shared incidents was recorded when scores of Afghans tried to board a military jet. Some Afghans clung to the side of the plane only to plummet to the ground after takeoff.

