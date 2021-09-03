San Antonio motorists to get a bit of a construction reprieve for Labor Day holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A lot of construction work is suspended for the Labor Day holiday weekend with a few exceptions.

There will continue to be alternating main lane closures on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road and Interstate 10 for barrier setting. Eastbound ramp closures to Vance Jackson Road and I-10 will resume Tuesday night.

Also, nightly closures continue on Loop 410 between West Military Drive and Marbach Road for barrier work.

Drivers on the Northeast Side also have to navigate around continuing closures on Walzem Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road. Seven lanes on Walzem are down to three from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day between between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work. There’s one lane in each direction with a two-way turn lane in the middle. And a southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road is closed, also for barrier setting and pavement work.

On Tuesday night, work resumes once again on Alamo Ranch Parkway at Westwood Loop, where crews are working on a bridge as part of a larger expansion project. The Westwood Loop intersection would be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, on Tuesday, there will be a single northbound lane closure at the intersection of NW Military Highway and Wurzbach Parkway for barrier setting and sidewalk demolition.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

