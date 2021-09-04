Dolphin wrapped in crab trap line in Aransas Bay in need of rescue, officials say

Crews are still searching for a dolphin in Aransas Bay that needs rescuing after being tangled in crab trap line, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The dolphin was spotted earlier this week roaming the waters with the line wrapped around its body.

On Saturday, the TMMSN said it has since partnered with Texas State Aquarium and Texas Parks and Wildlife for the dolphin rescue and that it is sending a crew out to search.

We have a team out on the water near Aransas Bay this weekend and continue to search for the dolphin entangled in a crab pot. Please continue to report any sightings to 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625)! Posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Saturday, September 4, 2021

“The dolphin is still quite mobile and we have not been able to successfully locate it following reports,” the network said in a statement.

If you spot the dolphin, the network urges people not to attempt to disentangle it.

In collaboration with Texas State Aquarium and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, we have been searching the last... Posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

If you see the dolphin, you’re urged to take photos and video and report its location to the TMMSN’s hotline, at 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625).

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

‘Shocking’ sea creature washes up on Texas beach, learn how to avoid it