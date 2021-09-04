San Antonio women get shoutout from Drake on new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned rapper Drake is no stranger to Texas. In fact, the Toronto native has considered the city of Houston his second home.

But, that didn’t stop the rapper from showing his love to other parts of the Lone Star State.

Drake’s latest song “TSU,” named after Texas Southern University in Houston, is off of his new album “Certified Lover Boy.”

While the song is named after a Houston University, it also features a special shoutout to cities such as Prairie View, Texas City, and San Antonio.

“What’s up to all the ladies in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio,” a slowed down voice in the beginning of the song says.

But don’t get confused -- that voice isn’t Drake’s. According to Genius, the voice in the beginning of the song actually belongs to DJ and producer, OG Ron C.

However, that didn’t stop fans for showing the song some love.

Ad

Drake leaving the Studio after recording TSU pic.twitter.com/7MMiLkURro — WOOHONCHO ⁶🦉 (@woohonch0) September 3, 2021

Drake after he created TSU pic.twitter.com/m17YzZ3Cz2 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) September 3, 2021

You can stream ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on Spotify and Apple Music.

Read Also:

Former Stone Oak Elementary student will star in upcoming Steven Spielberg film

Witte Museum debuts new exhibit rooted in art from Oaxaca