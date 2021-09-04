Partly Cloudy icon
94º

Local News

San Antonio women get shoutout from Drake on new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

“What’s up to all the ladies in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio”

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Drake, San Antonio, Certified Lover Boy, TSU
Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned rapper Drake is no stranger to Texas. In fact, the Toronto native has considered the city of Houston his second home.

But, that didn’t stop the rapper from showing his love to other parts of the Lone Star State.

Drake’s latest song “TSU,” named after Texas Southern University in Houston, is off of his new album “Certified Lover Boy.”

While the song is named after a Houston University, it also features a special shoutout to cities such as Prairie View, Texas City, and San Antonio.

“What’s up to all the ladies in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio,” a slowed down voice in the beginning of the song says.

But don’t get confused -- that voice isn’t Drake’s. According to Genius, the voice in the beginning of the song actually belongs to DJ and producer, OG Ron C.

However, that didn’t stop fans for showing the song some love.

You can stream ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on Spotify and Apple Music.

Read Also:

Former Stone Oak Elementary student will star in upcoming Steven Spielberg film

Witte Museum debuts new exhibit rooted in art from Oaxaca

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email