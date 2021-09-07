Castle Hills police searching for driver of truck tied to 2 robberies, shooting before crash on Loop 410

Castle Hills police searching for driver tied to 2 robberies before crash along Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – The Castle Hills Police Department is searching for the driver of a truck that’s tied to a high-speed pursuit, a shooting and two robberies in the San Antonio area.

Authorities said that around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with CHPD noticed a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling 53 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of the 2200 block of NW Military Highway.

The posted speed limit is 35 mph, and the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver sped away, police said, and ultimately crashed near the intersection of Military Highway and the Loop 410 access road.

The driver fled on foot, investigators said, and the officer was unable to get a description of the person. Police do not know if someone else was in the truck with the driver.

Through the investigation, officers found that the same truck is tied to a robbery near Evans Road, where people met with a person who was selling a gaming console. They opened fire on the seller, hitting the victim in the arm, police said.

In another robbery tied to the same truck, the victim was robbed in the area of Larkspur Road.

Police said the truck and at least one of the guns used were listed as stolen out of Bexar County.

CHPD is working with San Antonio police “with multiple leads and a large amount of evidence,” according to Castle Hills police.

