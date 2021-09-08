South San’s Phil Barron reinstated as Bobcats head coach following investigation

SAN ANTONIO – South San High School head football coach Phil Barron is back with the team following an investigation that forced him to miss the Bobcats’ season opener on Aug. 27.

Barron was reinstated as head coach on Friday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave and was on the sidelines for South San’s game against Laredo United South. The district did not say why Barron was placed on leave.

SSISD spokesperson Brad Domitrovich told KSAT-12 that “after a thorough investigation by an outside source, Mr. Barron was reinstated on September 3rd.” The district did not provide any further information or details on the investigation.

At a school board meeting Aug. 18, members of Barron’s coaching staff spoke on his behalf, and a group of players was in attendance in support of their head coach.

Ad

“We’re losing our leader because of this particular instance that COVID has brought upon with no procedures in place,” said coach Ivan Salazar on Aug. 18. “I think, collectively, we should all take a share in this responsibility, preparing our educators and students. It’s unfair to put all the blame on coach Barron.”

Coach Miguel Molina followed Salazar, saying, “The man I’ve known for the past 15 years would never knowingly or intentionally put himself in a position where he would not be able to lead the young men behind me. He would never do that.”

In a message to KSAT-12, Barron said, “It’s great to know I’m wanted by my staff and kids. Hopefully this clears the air and my name.”

Barron was hired as the head football coach at South San High School in June 2020 after two years as head coach at Burbank High. Barron is a 2002 graduate of South San and worked as an assistant for the Bobcats for several years. The Bobcats play Southwest this Friday.

Ad

Get the latest high school football scores and highlights with our bigger and better Big Game Coverage section.