SAWS, CPS Energy CEOs give update in ‘State of Utilities’ event

SAN ANTONIO – The leaders of San Antonio’s utilities will be featured in a “State of Utilities” update hosted by the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

San Antonio Express-News Publisher Mark Medici will host the discussion with Robert Puente, the CEO of the San Antonio Water System, and Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of CPS Energy. The event begins around 11:45 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article.

The utility leaders will discuss the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri and the challenges presented by the storm. They will also talk about preparation plans for future emergencies and the need for increased utility services as the county’s population grows.

San Antonio residents saw power and water outages during the storm in February, casting a more critical lens on both utilities.

CPS Energy is in the midst of a legal battle with the state power grid operators, ERCOT, over exorbitant energy prices charged to the utility during the storm. The storm is estimated to have cost CPS Energy roughly one billion dollars.

The utility has also seen the departure of its chief financial officer, who retired in late June, and an exodus in CPS Energy’s senior legal team.

