Clear icon
71º

Local News

Vigil planned for Reagan High School football coach who passed away from COVID-19

29-year-old Kevin Hernandez passed away from COVID-19

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Reagan, Coronavirus, NEISD, coach
Courtesy: NEISD
Courtesy: NEISD

A vigil is planned for Thursday evening for an assistant football coach from Ronald Reagan High School who died from COVID-19.

Coach Kevin Hernandez, 29, will be honored at 7 p.m. at the Reagan High School courtyard.

Hernandez died on Sept. 10 after first getting sick with COVID-19 over the summer, the district confirmed. He had not been working at the school this year.

According to the RRHS website, the 2021-2022 school year would have marked Hernandez’s fourth year with the high school.

In addition to being the assistant football coach, he was also a special education teacher and a PALS co-sponsor, according to the school’s website.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email