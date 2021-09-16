Vigil planned for Reagan High School football coach who passed away from COVID-19

A vigil is planned for Thursday evening for an assistant football coach from Ronald Reagan High School who died from COVID-19.

Coach Kevin Hernandez, 29, will be honored at 7 p.m. at the Reagan High School courtyard.

Hernandez died on Sept. 10 after first getting sick with COVID-19 over the summer, the district confirmed. He had not been working at the school this year.

According to the RRHS website, the 2021-2022 school year would have marked Hernandez’s fourth year with the high school.

In addition to being the assistant football coach, he was also a special education teacher and a PALS co-sponsor, according to the school’s website.

