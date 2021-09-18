Looking for a used car? Pay close attention to possible water damages

SAN ANTONIO – Are you in the market for a used car? Believe it or not, Hurricane Ida may have an impact on your vehicle purchase.

A trail of destruction was left behind after the storm, which included plenty of flooded cars, trucks, and SUVs.

That’s why experts say you should pay special attention to the vehicles you’re looking at to make sure they don’t have any water damage.

Consumer Reports says the waterlogged vehicles can be shipped to other parts of the country and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Water damage can eventually corrode and ruin critical parts of a vehicle, like the electronics.

Some of the other signs to look out for include vehicles being sold with a “lost” title or only a bill of sale.

You can also utilize online tools like the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, which can help you get a background check on a vehicle.

Carfax also offers a free flood damage check for cars it sells.