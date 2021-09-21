Cloudy icon
San Antonio firefighters respond to large fire on Northwest Side

More than 30 units are responding to fire at Gardina and Vance Jackson

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Side, SAFD
SAFD at the scene of a fire in the 1300 block of Gardina Street on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
SAFD at the scene of a fire in the 1300 block of Gardina Street on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 30 units are responding to the fire in the 1300 block of Gardina Street, near Vance Jackson Road.

The structure fire was reported just before 6:15 a.m., according to SAFD.

Images show some units severely damaged by the fire, but information is limited at this time.

KSAT 12 News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gardina apartment fire image. (KSAT)

