San Antonio firefighters respond to large fire on Northwest Side

SAFD at the scene of a fire in the 1300 block of Gardina Street on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 30 units are responding to the fire in the 1300 block of Gardina Street, near Vance Jackson Road.

The structure fire was reported just before 6:15 a.m., according to SAFD.

Images show some units severely damaged by the fire, but information is limited at this time.

