Alamo Colleges District opens on-campus health clinics to offer low-cost services to students

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Colleges District has opened two new on-campus health clinics in partnership with UT Health San Antonio’s School of Nursing to offer low-cost physical and mental health services to students, officials announced Wednesday.

The Wellness 360 nurse practitioner-led clinics are located at Palo Alto College and San Antonio College. They will serve students from all five Alamo Colleges Districts and through telehealth visits.

“A student’s success in college often means helping them overcome hurdles in everyday life – such as access to quality health care,” said Dr. Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District, in a written statement. “This partnership provides affordable health services to students, whether or not they are insured, and is part of a multi-faceted approach to ensure our students’ basic needs are met.

The Wellness 360 centers will offer health screenings, acute care, immunizations, bloodwork and annual physicals, as well as other routine health services.

Students can call 210-485-0571 for an appointment. Click here to learn more.

