In-person jury trials to resume in Bexar County on Oct. 4

All Bexar County courts to reopen on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – In-person jury trials will start back up in Bexar County on Oct. 4.

Administrative judge Ron Rangel announced on Wednesday that county courts can start in-person jury proceedings and trials early next month.

Rangel suspended in-person jury trials over the summer due to an increase of COVID-19 delta variant cases.

The recent moratorium was issued on Aug. 4 just two months after courts opened for in-person trials after having been closed since the start of the pandemic.

While in-person trials will begin again, Rangel says that it is still possible that they could be suspended once more if there is another significant increase in cases.

A mask mandate will also be in effect for those not in court proceedings and sitting in the gallery.

