Judge suspends jury service in Bexar County due to coronavirus surge

Judge Ron Rangel is presiding over the murder trial of Otis McKane, who is charged with killing San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi in November 2016. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

SAN ANTONIO – As COVID-19 infections surge in Bexar County, the judge who oversees how the courthouse runs has suspended jury service, according to an order signed on Wednesday.

The order was signed by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel, the Local Administrative Judge for Bexar County courts. Jury trials that have already started, like the trial of Otis McKane, may continue until a verdict is reached.

Rangel said he made the decision “after careful deliberation and consultation with the local health authority.”

Bexar County officials reported a seven-day average of 1,146 new COVID-19 cases a day, a 58% increase from the number reported last week which was 724. Hospitalizations rose 32%, from 695 reported on Thursday to 920 reported on Tuesday.

Ad

“This measure is taken in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of all courtroom participants and visitors entering Bexar County Courts,” Rangel wrote.

The court’s mask mandate also remains in effect, Rangel wrote. The mandate does not violate Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order due to a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.

Read more: