Ramp and lane closures will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend

A lot of construction work is suspended for the Labor Day holiday weekend with a few exceptions.

SAN ANTONIO – Some major road work in the San Antonio area will cause some closures in the upcoming days.

Crews will be repairing a bridge near the Finesilver Curve downtown. The southbound I-35 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. The entrance ramps from San Pedro Ave. and McCullough Ave. will also be closed.

Eastbound closures on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road and Hausman Road will resume Sunday evening at 9 p.m. and run overnight through Sept. 30. Alternating lane closures between Bandera Road and I-10 will also resume on Sunday. Those run overnights on weekdays through Oct. 9.

On Saturday, the westbound exit ramp from I-10 East to northbound Loop 410 will be closed for guard rail repairs. Detours will take drivers to the southbound Loop 410 ramp to the eastbound I-10 ramp to the northbound Loop 410 ramp. The closure will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on Saturday, there will be alternating mainlane closures between Graytown Road and Zuehl Road for roadway work. Those closures will also run overnight beginning Sunday through Friday, October 1.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

