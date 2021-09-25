Port of Entry in Del Rio to resume travel, trade operations Saturday, officials say

Crews clear an area used by migrants, many from Haiti, as an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DEL RIO Texas – Travel and trade operations will resume at the Del Rio Port of Entry starting Saturday afternoon, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a press release, CBP officials announced passenger and pedestrian operations will resume at 4 p.m., Saturday and commercial cargo operations will resume at 8 a.m., Monday.

“Following efforts this week by U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” CBP officials said in a release.

The port of entry was closed on Sept. 17 by Customs and Border Protection and traffic were rerouted to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry due to an influx of thousands of migrants around the international bridge.

Val Verde County commissioners told KSAT the migrants who were camping out in Del Rio were cleared out on Friday, just days after almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, were seeking asylum.

The area around the international bridge in Del Rio was bulldozed early Friday.

