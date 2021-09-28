Election Results: Special Election for Texas House District 118 in San Antonio

State Representative District 118 Candidates: Katie Farias, Desi Martinez, Frank Ramirez, John Lujan and Adam Salyer. The winner will replace Rep. Leo Pacheco

SAN ANTONIO – Voters in southern and eastern parts of Bexar County headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Leo Pacheco of San Antonio. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Results will be posted below when early voting returns are released around 7 p.m. and will update throughout the night until votes are complete.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percentage points plus one vote, the top two vote-getting candidates will go to a runoff election. That date would be set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Pacheco, a Democrat, gave up his seat in the Texas Legislature last month to take a job at San Antonio College.

The district has traditionally been friendly territory for Democrats, though Republicans have set their sights on it as they try to make South Texas a new battleground in 2022. Special elections often have lower turnout, making the outcome harder to forecast and often being advantageous for underdogs.

The district

District 118 covers the southern and eastern parts of Bexar County and is home to 165,000 people, according to the Texas House website. About 75% of the residents are Hispanic. Ten thousand residents are veterans.

Candidates

Five candidates have filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office for the election.

Democrat Katie Farias, a member of the Southside Independent School District Board of Managers

Republican John Lujan, former HD-118 representative

Democrat Desi Martinez, prominent trial attorney

Democrat Frank Ramirez, former zoning and planning director for the city of San Antonio

Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat

Pacheco has endorsed Ramirez to fill the seat, as have Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, San Antonio City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia and San Antonio City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, according to KSAT partner Texas Tribune.

Where To Vote

There will be 30 voting centers for eligible voters to cast a ballot. Please see the list below for your nearest location.

You can also search for a voting center by clicking here.

