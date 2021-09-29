Burn ban in effect for Guadalupe County on Wednesday

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A burn ban will go into effect for unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County beginning Wednesday.

The Guadalupe County Commissioner’s Court approved the burn ban on Tuesday as the area poses “a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”

The burn ban will end on Dec. 28 unless the court decides that circumstances which prompted the ban no longer exist.

You can read the full order below, which includes exemptions to the ban.