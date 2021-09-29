Clear icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Burn ban in effect for Guadalupe County on Wednesday

Burn ban ends on Dec. 28

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: burn ban, Guadalupe County, fire
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A burn ban will go into effect for unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County beginning Wednesday.

The Guadalupe County Commissioner’s Court approved the burn ban on Tuesday as the area poses “a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”

The burn ban will end on Dec. 28 unless the court decides that circumstances which prompted the ban no longer exist.

You can read the full order below, which includes exemptions to the ban.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email