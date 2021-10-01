Shakira, 8-year-old son attacked by boars at park in Barcelona, reports say

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on August 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Colombian musician Shakira and her 8-year-old son were attacked by a pair of wild boars while visiting a park in Spain earlier this week, according to a report from NBC News.

The incident happened Wednesday when she and her son were walking through a park in Barcelona. NBC reports that the singer recounted her experience in videos on her Instagram story, though they have since disappeared.

The two boars not only confronted Shakira and her son, Milan, but they also destroyed the singer’s bag, NBC reports.

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” Shakira said on social media. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

The singer also tried to get her son to speak on the incident on Instagram, according to NBC.

“Milan, tell the truth,” she said to him. “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Further details on the attack are limited, and no injuries have been reported.

Wild boars are becoming increasingly common in Barcelona in recent years, according to BBC News.

The media outlet says Spanish police received multiple reports in 2016 of hogs “attacking dogs, plundering cat-feeders, holding up traffic and running into cars” in the area.

