Woman in serious condition after major crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old woman is hospitalized and in serious condition following a major crash on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:58 p.m., Friday, in the 8200 block of Tezel Road and Guilbeau Road, between two Northside ISD schools.

Police said the woman was one of the drivers involved in the wreck. She was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

It’s unknown how many other vehicles were involved or what caused the crash at this time.

Authorities said the woman may have been speeding and was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

