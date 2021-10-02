Mostly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman in serious condition after major crash on Northwest Side, police say

The crash happened between two Northside ISD schools, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Crash, San Antonio
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old woman is hospitalized and in serious condition following a major crash on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:58 p.m., Friday, in the 8200 block of Tezel Road and Guilbeau Road, between two Northside ISD schools.

Police said the woman was one of the drivers involved in the wreck. She was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

It’s unknown how many other vehicles were involved or what caused the crash at this time.

Authorities said the woman may have been speeding and was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email