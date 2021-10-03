Hundreds gather for women’s rights march at San Antonio park, in protest of abortion law

SAN ANTONIO – Chants of “bans off our bodies” and “vote out Abbott” could be heard from hundreds of people who attended a women’s rights march at Milam Park on Saturday.

On September 1st, Senate Bill 8 went into effect. The law states that women can only have an abortion during the first six weeks of their pregnancy, which is a time frame where many don’t even realize they’re pregnant.

The law also does not make exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

“We have the right to choose what we do with our bodies. It shouldn’t be legislated by white men who don’t give a crap,” said Patty Dellocono, who attended the march with her 17-year-old daughter Gaby.

“I’m here to fight for my rights. This affects me too. I’m only 17 but I have a future here,” said Gaby.

Many of those in attendance said the abortion laws were archaic. They pleaded that lawmakers think of the Roe vs. Wade, a Supreme Court ruling from 1973 that allowed abortions with limited government restrictions.

Ad

“We’re a laughing stock. It leaves Texas at the bottom of the rankings of women’s movements and it’s not okay. We’re going backward, not forward,” said Patty.

On Friday, the Biden Administration urged a federal judge to block SB8. The judge presided over a three-hour-long meeting but did not say when he would make a ruling.

More on KSAT: