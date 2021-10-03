Cloudy icon
Hundreds gather for women’s rights march at San Antonio park, in protest of abortion law

Chants of “bans off our bodies” and “vote out Abbott” could be heard from the crowd

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Abortion bill, Politics, protest

SAN ANTONIO – Chants of “bans off our bodies” and “vote out Abbott” could be heard from hundreds of people who attended a women’s rights march at Milam Park on Saturday.

On September 1st, Senate Bill 8 went into effect. The law states that women can only have an abortion during the first six weeks of their pregnancy, which is a time frame where many don’t even realize they’re pregnant.

The law also does not make exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

“We have the right to choose what we do with our bodies. It shouldn’t be legislated by white men who don’t give a crap,” said Patty Dellocono, who attended the march with her 17-year-old daughter Gaby.

“I’m here to fight for my rights. This affects me too. I’m only 17 but I have a future here,” said Gaby.

Many of those in attendance said the abortion laws were archaic. They pleaded that lawmakers think of the Roe vs. Wade, a Supreme Court ruling from 1973 that allowed abortions with limited government restrictions.

“We’re a laughing stock. It leaves Texas at the bottom of the rankings of women’s movements and it’s not okay. We’re going backward, not forward,” said Patty.

On Friday, the Biden Administration urged a federal judge to block SB8. The judge presided over a three-hour-long meeting but did not say when he would make a ruling.

About the Authors:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

