EVO Entertainment is falling into the season with Halloween events this October

SCHERTZ, Texas – EVO Entertainment is celebrating Halloween and all things fall during the month of October.

The cinema is offering $5 films as part of the Family FallFLIX Series which features movies like “The Addams Family,” “Men in Black,” “E.T.,” “Casper,” and more. Tickets and screening times for the series can be found here.

EVO Entertainment’s Schertz location will also be hosting a black-tie screening of the new film “007: No Time To Die” on Oct. 13 and 14.

Guests can dress to the nines and toast with champagne as they walk the red carpet. There will also be specialty menu items during the event and each guest will receive a special complimentary gift. Tickets are available for purchase here.

There will be a Drunken Pumpkin Party at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Schertz and Kyle locations. Pumpkins, carving tools, stencils, and snacks will be supplied with chances to win hidden prizes. A free Halloween-themed film will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the party are only available to guests 18 years and older and can be purchased here.

For the younger crowd, there will be a special screening of “SCOOB!” at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Schertz location. A wooden pumpkin, paint, decorating supplies, and popcorn and candy snack bag will be provided. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

