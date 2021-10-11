Up to $25K in bonuses offered at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital hiring event Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System is looking to recruit a variety of healthcare professionals at a hiring event Tuesday for its South Side hospital located in the Brooks area.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital at 3333 Research Plaza, is recruiting for the following positions:

RNs for the Emergency Room, Cath Lab. RNs hired can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000. Newly graduated RNs can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000 with tuition re-payment.

Respiratory Therapists (RT). Respiratory Therapists can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000.

CT and MRI Imaging technicians

Cath Lab Technicians

Pharmacy Technicians

Patient Care Assistants (PCA)

Generous sign-on bonuses are also available for other professionals hired.

Those interested in applying can do so in-person. The hiring event will comply with CDC safety guidelines requiring masks and social distancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the hospital system’s recruitment teams and hiring leaders and will learn more about the jobs offered as well as the market-competitive salaries, benefits, sign-on bonuses offered, and what makes Baptist Health System an employer of choice. Interested parties are asked to RSVP for the event to: brittangela.ward@tenethealth.com.

