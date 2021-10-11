USAA announces $21 minimum wage, company hiring for 1,500 jobs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – USAA just announced an increase in the company’s minimum wage from $16 to $21 an hour - or $43,680 annually.

With holiday bonuses, annual performance incentives, 401(k) matches and pensions - employees can make up to $53,940, according to USAA officials.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, USAA also announced that the company is looking to fill 2,600 positions - 1,500 of those positions are located in San Antonio.

“USAA’s employees are the heart of our association and providing a competitive pay and benefits package is one way we reward them for providing exceptional service to military members and their families,” said President and CEO of USAA Wayne Peacock.

The USAA Childcare Reimbursement Program is another big incentive for employees and is offered to all employees making less than $100,000 base pay.

Other benefits include a new paid leave program for family events such as caring for a sick family member and a family support benefit up to $20,000 to cover adoption, surrogacy, and infertility treatment expenses.

“Increasing our minimum pay and enhancing our already comprehensive benefits package helps ensure we’re being responsive to our employees’ needs and dynamically changing market conditions,” said Peacock.

Earlier this year, Fortune Magazine listed USAA as one of the best places to work for millennials in 2021.

USAA has more than 13 million members and provides insurance, banking, investments and retirement products.

Check out the careers page for USAA here.

