Schertz police investigating after man found dead near access road of I-35

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are investigating after a man was found dead near the access road of a highway late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to the Interstate 35 access road near FM 1103 after receiving a welfare check on a man lying in the grass on the side of the road.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man in his 20s in the street with severe injuries. Police said they could not tell if the man was hit, or thrown from a vehicle.

Officers attempted to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.

Authorities say they have no witnesses and are now checking nearby cameras for clues.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.