Grandmother plans to bless families with Christmas gifts in honor of late granddaughter

San Antonio – A San Antonio grandmother is honoring her late granddaughter’s favorite holiday by giving back to the community.

She is doing is so through an organization she created after the 6-year-old was gunned down earlier this year.

Cynthia Alvarez started Saryah Lee’Anna’s Blessings in honor of Saryah Perez.

Saryah was shot and killed on Mother’s Day this year. She would have turned seven years old on Tuesday.

In addition to a back-to-school drive the organization held this year, Alvarez plans to provide Christmas gifts to five families that will be nominated by the community.

The organization will hand-deliver the presents on Christmas Eve.

“It is an extra special gift for them because it is hard times for the parents and this is a holiday that she loved,” Cynthia said. “Christmas was the best thing for her and she loved to give away and she loved to give away and that is what we are going to continue to do for Saryah.”

If you know a family struggling to pay the bills that you would like to nominate to receive gifts from the organization, you can write a letter saying why the family would be a good selection.

You can send that letter to Saryah Lee’Anna’s Blessings at P.O.Box 769782. San Antonio TX, 78245.

The deadline to submit a letter is Dec. 11.