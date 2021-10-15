Bridge demolition on I-35 in Comal County causing some detours for drivers

SAN ANTONIO – Improvements on I-35 in Comal County mean more lane closures for drivers.

Bridge demolition work also continues this week near Conrads Lane and Watson Lane. The southbound main lanes will be closed at Conrads Lane from Friday night at 8 p.m through Saturday at 9 a.m. Traffic will take the Watson exit ramp to get around the closure.

On Saturday, southbound lanes will be closed between Watson Lane and Conrads Lane. Traffic will take the Watson exit ramp to get around the closure.

And on Sunday night, the northbound main lanes will be closed at Conrads Lane. For a detour, drivers will use the Kohlenberg Road exit and reenter the highway from Watson Lane.

There will be more bridge work on the Finesilver Curve downtown overnight Sunday. One lane on I-35 southbound to I-10 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Work on Loop 410 on the East Side will cause some changes for drivers. There will be alternating southbound lane closures from I-10 to Houston Street from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will also be lane closures on the southbound frontage road at Rigsby Road, also for a traffic switch.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.