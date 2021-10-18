Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man arrested after leading officers on chase in Castle Hills, police say

One officer injured their ankle during the incident

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

An officer is injured and a man is in custody following a police chase in Castle Hills, according to authorities.
An officer is injured and a man is in custody following a police chase in Castle Hills, according to authorities. (KSAT)

CASTLE HILLS – An officer is injured and a man is in custody following a police chase that began in Castle Hills and ended in San Antonio, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, when Castle Hills police were trying to arrest a man who had a warrant for human trafficking of a child.

Police pursued the man in his pickup truck across town. However, the situation escalated when the man got into San Antonio, crashed into an officer’s unit, got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

An officer chased him down but injured their ankle. No other injuries were reported and the injured officer received treatment at the scene.

The man was caught in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road and was taken into custody. Police said he also faces an additional charge for evading arrest.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

