13th annual Diwali SA Festival of Lights returns to Hemisfair

San Antonio – The 13th Annual Diwali SA Festival of Lights is making an in-person return to San Antonio this year after a virtual event in 2020.

The festival will be held at Hemisfair on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m.

A light display at Hemisfair starting from Alamo Street to the Tower of Americas will dance to music from the Indian Film industry, Festival officials said.

There will also be a Diya, or floating candle, release by event-goers into the fountains at Hemisfair.

Other festivities include dance performances, art displays as well as food, jewelry, handicraft and henna vendors.

Diwali, which translates to rows of lights, is a festival that traditionally lasts 5 days and serves as a way to celebrate new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness according to Britannica.com.

Diwali is considered one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated among the Hindu faith as well as various other faiths, the website said.

Not only is it one of the biggest festivals in India but, the San Antonio Diwali Festival of Lights has become the largest city-sanctioned Diwali event in the United States, according to city officials.

“DiwaliSA’s return to Hemisfair this year is welcome news. DiwaliSA has grown into one of the most important cultural arts festivals in San Antonio and brings together our community in a celebration of the diverse rich culture of India where we have a sister city relationship with Chennai,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

You can find more information on the Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights here.

