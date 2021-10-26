Deadly drag racing case not a criminal investigation, Kerrville Police said

KERRVILLE, Texas – Questions continue to pour in about the deadly drag racing event at the Kerrville Airport on Saturday.

Speculation began surfacing about what charges police might be looking into as they investigate the crash that killed two children and sent eight other people to hospitals, two in critical condition.

Kerrville police confirmed Tuesday there is no criminal component to their investigation at this point

On Monday, investigators sent an update identifying Michael Gonzales as the driver of the 1990 Ford Mustang that crashed into the crowd, explaining that the cause of the crash was a loss of rear traction.

Kerrville Police said there are no charges pending.

They are now focused on identifying and releasing names of the children killed and updating the conditions of those still hospitalized.

In Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting, Sheriff Larry Leitha said he got clearance from the police chief to brief the court on the situation.

“KCSO we assisted on that day. I know there was some question about federal agencies. There are no federal agencies assisting on this because it was not an aviation incident,” said Sheriff Leitha.

Kerrville police posted on social media that they’re still asking the public for any photos and pictures of the incident, telling them to call Sgt. James Machetta at (830) 258-1310 or email james.machetta@kervilletexas.gov.

Since the deadly incident, KSAT has reached out to city and county officials who either did not respond or deferred comment to the police department.

A staff member at Flying Diesel Performance, which organized the event, said the owner would not be making a comment.