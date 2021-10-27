One of the longest holiday light tunnels in the world is set to open in Selma

SELMA, Texas – A new drive-through holiday light park is set to open in Selma on Nov. 3.

The Light Park proves everything is bigger in Texas and will have more than 1 million synchronized holiday lights on display, including one of the longest light tunnels in the world.

The 700-foot animated LED tunnel will be one of the park’s main features. There will also be a light show synced and choreographed to holiday music on a music station designated specifically for the Light Park.

“We are so grateful for the overwhelming response to our light parks. It remains important to provide a fun and safe environment for families during the holidays,” said Light Park co-creator Matt Johnson. “We started with our first light park in Spring, Texas, and we are thrilled to open our newest parks in Selma, Katy, and Grand Prairie. Our parks feature the longest holiday light tunnel in the world, along with many other wonderful tunnels, displays, and a few hidden surprises.”

The Light Park will open in Selma on Nov. 3. (The Light Park)

The Light Park will open at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 1 Retama Parkway, which is the parking lot of the Retama Park racetrack.

Light Park tickets range from $30-$35 per vehicle and must be pre-purchased - no tickets will be sold at the gate. Admission will vary by showtimes on the weekdays and weekends.

When you purchase tickets online you will be required to select a showtime, and you must arrive during the time slot you selected. ‍Your showtime is the time you must arrive not the time you will be seeing the show.

Guests are required to stay in their vehicle while visiting the Light Park and are encouraged to bring their own snacks to enjoy during the drive-through experience.

Vehicles longer than 30 feet will not be allowed in the park, so no limousines, trailers or buses.