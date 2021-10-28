San Antonio council members push to expand non-discrimination ordinance to private businesses

District 2 Council member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez speaks after a press conference on a proposal to expand the city's non-discrimination ordinance to private businesses.

SAN ANTONIO – At least six San Antonio city council members say it’s time to expand the city’s non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) to include private businesses.

The NDO was most recently updated in 2013, when gender identity, sexual orientation, and veteran status were added to the list of protected classes within the existing ordinance.

On Thursday, a group of council members led by Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) submitted a Council Consideration Request to include businesses with 15 or more employees under the NDO. Also signing onto the proposal are Council Members Mario Bravo (D1), Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4), Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6) and Ana Sandoval (D7).

In attendance of a Wednesday press conference in support of the proposal was also Council Member Phyllis Viagran (D3), signaling that the proposal would ostensibly have majority support to pass if it makes it to a vote.

The NDO currently protects people from discrimination in the areas of city employment, city contracts and subcontracts, appointments to Boards and Commissions, housing, and public accommodation.

Within those areas, people are protected from discrimination on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability, familial status, national origin, and age.

The city’s website notes that the NDO’s employment protections apply to businesses that have contracts, or are seeking contracts, with the city, but it does not apply to other private businesses or incidents that happened outside of the city limits.

In the last 7 years, more than 100 complaints have been lodged under the ordinance, according to figures presented at the press conference.

People who feel they have been discriminated against, in violation of the NDO, can submit a complaint by mail or online.

McKee-Rodriguez, the first openly gay man to serve on the city council, had included the expansion of the NDO as a campaign issue.

A Council Consideration Request is how council members officially request the full city council consider an issue. It would first be taken up by the governance committee, though it’s unclear when that could happen.

