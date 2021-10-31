Baptist Health System staff gets in spooky spirit with pumpkin decorating contests

Everyone is getting in the Halloween spirit, including Baptist Health System staff members.

This year, the North Central Baptist Hospital in Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital put their carving skills to the test to compete in their annual pumpkin decorating contests.

Here are this year’s winners at Northeast Baptist Hospital:

First Place: Respiratory Therapy Department- The department created a pumpkin hooked up to a ventilator, which shows the pumpkins lung’s breathing air.

Northeast Baptist Hospital's Respiratory Therapy Department won 1st place in the pumpkin decorating contest. (Baptist Health System)

Second Place: Intensive Care Unit- The ICU created a spooky scene with a pumpkin monster operating on his pumpkin patient. You can see the pumpkin patient cut open and his “guts,” or seeds, splattered around the table.

Northeast Baptist Hospital's ICU Unit wins second place in pumpkin decorating contest. (Baptist Health System)

Third Place: Radiology Department- the team went with the theme “See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil.” To encompass the theme, the team carved three pumpkins and stacked them on top of each other. The team said it took them eight hours to complete.

Northeast Baptist Hospital's Radiology Department placed third in the pumpkin decorating contest. (Baptist Health System)

Other themes in the contest included Dia de Los Muertos, Creepy Crawlers, Bats, Lady in Labor, Sesame Street and more.

Radiology Department Manager at Northeast Baptist Hospital Brady Dennis said the contest was “much-needed fun” after the challenges with COVID-19.

“We love our patients and this really helps us to have fun and give back to our patients and their families when work can be so serious,” Dennis said.

The pumpkins will be on display in the lobby of the hospital this weekend for patients and staff to enjoy.

