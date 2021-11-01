Man robbed, shot at North Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man his 20s was shot and robbed at a North Side apartment complex early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Street, not far from West Avenue and Blanco Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man in the breezeway of an apartment building shot in the backside. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim told them he was on his way to an afterparty, but that when he got there, there was no party at the location.

SAPD did not give a description of a suspect, or say what was was stolen in the robbery. It is unclear where the suspect or suspects fled. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.