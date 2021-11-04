Jeff Traylor trolls CFP after Roadrunners left out of first playoff rankings and referred to as ‘USTA’

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor trolled the College Football Playoff committee and committee chair Gary Barta after the unbeaten Roadrunners were left out of the initial playoff rankings and Barta referred to the Roadrunners as “USTA.”

Traylor tweeted a series of memes poking fun at the USTA gaffe, an acronym that stands for the United States Tennis Association.

The tweets featured the faces of several UTSA football players photoshopped onto the bodies of tennis players.

One tweet had a photo with a USTA flag and the caption, “your Unranked @UTSAFTBL will be traveling to UTEP this weekend. Control what we can control. Triangle will Travel. #210TriangleOfToughness”

Your Unranked @UTSAFTBL will be traveling to UTEP this weekend. Control what we can control. Triangle will Travel. #210TriangleOfToughness pic.twitter.com/tq21REaPFg — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) November 3, 2021

Another tweet from Coach Traylor’s account read, “should our top singles player be @christian_c33? Need your help @UTSAWT”

Should our top singles player be @christian_c33? Need your help @UTSAWT pic.twitter.com/OYPCtBKyks — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) November 3, 2021

The Roadrunners are 8-0 this season and ranked No. 16 this week in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but when asked about why UTSA was not in the top 25 CFP rankings, Barta said it was “worthy of a conversation. USTA is a really good team.”

Barta continued and later corrected himself saying, “the committee just decided that despite UTSA being undefeated, the committee just didn’t feel comfortable putting them ahead of Pitt (No. 25), but we did talk about it a lot, and the season isn’t over.”

UTSA travels to El Paso this weekend to play the UTEP Miners. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 and kicks off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. CT.

