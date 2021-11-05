Future San Antonio Spurs campus on the Northwest Side has environmentally-friendly goals

The development that will house the Spurs training facility, offices and shops is called the Human Performance campus. It will be located off loop 1604 and I-10 near the shops at La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The future training facility for the San Antonio Spurs has an end goal of not only being one of the top athletic centers in all of professional sports but also an example when it comes to protecting the environment.

The development that will house the Spurs’ training facility, offices and shops is called the Human Performance campus and is located off Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 near The Shops at La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Trees, brush and a paved road with some landscaping are all you’ll find right now at the future San Antonio Spurs campus but there are big plans in store.

”They could have paved 100 percent of that area,” Ana Sandoval, the city councilwoman for District 7, said. “They could have clear cut all the trees that were there. But through this agreement that we have with them, it will protect the recharge zone.”

Sandoval voted in favor of the city approving the campus, which is outside of her district because she says the city and the Spurs organization made an agreement to make the campus more sustainable.

That agreement includes pouring a limited amount of concrete, preserving trees and planning for more green spaces. This will not only help combat storm runoff but also not exceed the city’s Tree Ordinance.

Sandoval said the development also plans on integrating solar and renewable energy into the campus, but at this time, exactly how much has not been determined.

”It’s just the right thing to do right,” Sandoval said. “But at the end of the day, it actually makes financial sense for the city itself as well as our residents.”

Another way it will be sustainable? The campus will be designed to make it easier for employees or visitors to carpool or use ride shares, which Sandoval said will combat traffic and pollution.

”I think it’ll be a great model for other projects that come forward,” she said. “And in fact, I think the city can start using this particular agreement as a model as we go forward with other organizations that come and request funding.”

On top of having a lot of green space, the campus is expected to have the largest dog park in all of Bexar County.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $510.8 million. The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are offering Spurs Sports and Entertainment $32 million in incentives to help create the development.