82º

Local News

Brooks celebrates completion of $2 million project connecting campus to San Antonio River

Greenline Park in Brooks now connects to the Mission Reach, River Walk

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Brooks, Greenline Park
Brooks on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a $2 million project that connects the Greenline Park in the mixed-use community to the Mission Reach and River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a $2 million project that connects the Greenline Park in the mixed-use community to the Mission Reach and River Walk.

Connecting the Greenline Park to downtown means South Side residents will have more opportunities to enjoy San Antonio’s attractions.

“You can start at the Greenline, which is a mile-and-a-half of trail, and then connect to the San Antonio River Mission Reach up 15 plus miles. So, you can walk your dog, push a stroller, come out with your buddies and your running club. So, it’s awesome to experience the Mission Reach along the River walk,” said Brooks Chief Strategy Officer Connie Gonzalez.

The new Greenline Extension is nearly a quarter mile at approximately 1,200-feet-long, connecting walking trails along the San Antonio River at Mission Reach.

This project is in partnership with Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority.

The Greenline Park opened in 2018 and includes hike, bike and jogging trails, a fitness station, play structure, restrooms and pavilions.

Officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a $2 million project that connects the Greenline Park at Brooks to the Mission Reach and the River Walk.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tiffany Huertas is known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

email

facebook

twitter