Brooks celebrates completion of $2 million project connecting campus to San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a $2 million project that connects the Greenline Park in the mixed-use community to the Mission Reach and River Walk.

Connecting the Greenline Park to downtown means South Side residents will have more opportunities to enjoy San Antonio’s attractions.

“You can start at the Greenline, which is a mile-and-a-half of trail, and then connect to the San Antonio River Mission Reach up 15 plus miles. So, you can walk your dog, push a stroller, come out with your buddies and your running club. So, it’s awesome to experience the Mission Reach along the River walk,” said Brooks Chief Strategy Officer Connie Gonzalez.

The new Greenline Extension is nearly a quarter mile at approximately 1,200-feet-long, connecting walking trails along the San Antonio River at Mission Reach.

This project is in partnership with Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority.

The Greenline Park opened in 2018 and includes hike, bike and jogging trails, a fitness station, play structure, restrooms and pavilions.