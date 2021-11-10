VIA providing low-cost rides to UTSA football home games at the Alamodome this season

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of UTSA's 27-13 victory over Middle Tennessee at the Alamodome on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Football fans who need a ride to the final two UTSA home games at the Alamodome can use the VIA Metropolitan Transit.

VIA will provide express service on the 93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA Express route from the University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus, the University Park and Ride and Crossroads Park and Ride to the Robert Thompson Transit Station at the Alamodome during home games against Southern Miss and UAB this month.

Return service will also be provided after the games.

VIA says the bus fares are the same as the standard express price, or $2.60 per trip. People can also buy a day pass for $2.75 by using the VIA goMobile+ app.

UTSA students can use their U-Pass on Route 93 without paying a fee.

Face coverings are required inside VIA vehicles and facilities, and social distancing is recommended.

This Saturday, the service to the Alamodome starts at noon and will continue for one hour after the game.

The undefeated Roadrunners, which are now ranked at No. 15, will take on Southern Miss, and kickoff is 2:30 p.m.

This is the first game since it was announced that UTSA landed at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Roadrunners face UAB at home on Nov. 20.

