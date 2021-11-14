Stray puppy gets 'detention' after wandering into middle school, Animal Care Services says

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not every day that you see a dog at school, but for one eager pup in San Antonio, he just couldn’t wait to get an education.

In a Facebook post from Animal Care Services, a young male german shepherd decided to follow some kids to Krueger Middle School.

Unfortunately, the school principal, Mr. M, got word of the pup and it was straight to “detention” for him.

ACS said their officers arrived at the school and the friendly boy was scanned for a microchip and identification. However, he did not have either.

“No hot lunch for this guy. He was going to have to settle for some kibble back at the shelter, where he quickly settled into a nice, comfy kennel waiting for him at ACS,” the animal shelter said.

While he didn’t get a chance to crack open the books, he did get the opportunity at finding a forever family. After just a few days in the shelter, ACS said he was adopted.

“We can only hope he’s now learning the ABCs of being a good boy!” ACS said.