Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 81-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

Phuoc Tran last seen in the 22300 block of New Combes Highway in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old man who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and whose disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Phuoc Tran was seen around 10 a.m. Friday in a gray 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 in the 22300 block of New Combes Highway in Harlingen. The vehicle’s Texas license plate reads CYV7160.

Tran is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, black jacket, gray polo shirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes, DPS said.

Anyone with information about Tran’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 956-544-0860.