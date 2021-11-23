San Antonio couple marries at hospital as fiancé battles COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – With so many uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, one San Antonio couple knew the luxury of time was not on their side.

Fernando Nino, 42, became ill with COVID-19 in September. His fiancée, Michele Herbert, said most hospitals told her that Fernando would not survive.

However, Fernando was chosen to receive ECMO life-support therapy at Methodist Hospital. According to Methodist officials, Fernando remained in the Lung Rescue ICU for several months.

Both Michele and Fernando decided not to wait any longer to get married and chose Nov. 17, Michele’s birthday, as their wedding date.

Nurses from the ICU organized the wedding, decorating with balloons, flowers, and a cake to celebrate, Methodist officials said.

When the day came, Michele wore a white wedding dress and walked down the “aisle”, which was a hallway lined with nurses who had been helping in Fernando’s recovery. At the end of the hallway was the chapel where Fernando was waiting, still on life support, with a reverend who would officiate the marriage.

Officials said the two celebrated with a champagne toast and a traditional wedding cake tasting. And towards the end, Michele thanked the staff for helping save her husband’s life.

“Thank you all so much for everything that you’ve done and do every single day. Not just for him [Fernando]. But you all work endlessly; it is amazing that you can work day in and day out and still continue through the bad. Thank you for not giving up, and thank you all so much for doing all the work that you do,” Michele said.

