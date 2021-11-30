San Antonio, Bexar County officials hold COVID-19 update as holidays approach

San Antonio and Bexar County officials will give an update on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the holidays.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will hold a joint COVID-19 update on Tuesday with new guidance as the holidays approach.

The update is slated for 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Residents will hear from multiple officials, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Metro Health Director Claude Jacob and Eric Epley, CEO of Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council.

The officials are expected to continue pushing for vaccinations and booster shots as the holidays near to avoid a surge in cases.

After a surge in coronavirus cases in the fall, infections have mostly tapered off in San Antonio, which reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.7% between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19.

As of Monday, 177 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bexar County, while 71 are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators. Nearly 5,000 Bexar County residents have died of the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.

