San Antonio nonprofit raising funds on Giving Tuesday for wild and farmed animals living in animal sanctuary

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us and now it’s all about Giving Tuesday. Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day when people give to charities.

In San Antonio, the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation is participating and raising funds that will go to rescuing animals and providing care for them.

“Giving Tuesday is about being able to care for them, being able to take them in when they have nowhere else to go and then hopefully being able to release them back to safer lands,” Katie Fine, director of development and outreach at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation said.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1977 and has two facilities.

At the San Antonio rehabilitation clinic, they care for small animals like possums, birds and squirrels. At its 212-acre sanctuary in Kendalia, they care for wild animals.

“We also take in farmed animals, a lot of them who have come from the auction block and slaughter,” Fine said.

The nonprofit’s goal for Giving Tuesday is to raise $40,000 for medical, physical and psychological care for the animals.

“We’re focusing on 10 of the animals that are in sanctuary and that includes a black bear, a mountain lion. We have some pelicans, but it will also help the other 600 wild and farmed animals that are living in our sanctuary,” Fine said.

This year, the organization has already rescued over 10,000 animals.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.