Blue Santa program sees spike in demand, issues urgent plea for donations of toys, funding and volunteers

SAPD tries to bring holiday cheer to local families with Blue Santa program

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of the Blue Santa program say they are in dire need of donations because of a spike in demand this year.

Blue Santa provides Christmas gifts for families in need. Organizers say there are more children on Blue Santa’s list this year due to hardships from the pandemic. They’re asking for donations of toys, gift cards and money to help make Christmas wishes come true.

“This year, our need has increased substantially in comparison to previous years with more families struggling to make ends meet and buy Christmas toys for their children. Typically, our Blue Santa Application deadline is at the end of October, but we had to extend the deadline to make sure no child is left without a toy,” said Amanda Gonzalez, executive director of Blue Cares.

Organizers say there are several ways to help:

Financial donations can be made on the can be made on the Blue Cares website or by calling (210)822-4428 ext. 212.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards can be dropped off by Dec. 10 at any can be dropped offat any Generations Federal Credit Union location or at the Blue Cares office located at 1939 NE Loop 410 Suite 300. The program most needs toys for newborns and toddlers and for kids between 10-13 years old as well as $15 Walmart gift cards for older teens.

Sign up online to volunteer at toy wrapping and organizing parties that will be held at 6993 Alamo Downs Parkway Thursday through Monday.

Volunteers will distribute the wrapped toys during a drive-thru event on Sat., Dec. 11 at the Northside Activity Center located at 7001 Culebra Road.

Blue Santa families are selected from applications that have been dropped off at police substations through Dec. 3.

Blue Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the community outreach program of the San Antonio Police Officers Association.

